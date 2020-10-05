Centric Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.59. 577,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,990,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

