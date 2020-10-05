Centric Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,436.37.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $73.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,198.53. The stock had a trading volume of 193,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,831. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,565.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,210.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,704.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

