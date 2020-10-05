Centric Wealth Management Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.52. 141,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,435. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

