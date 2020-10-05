Centric Wealth Management Has $350,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 158.8% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.07. 511,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,656,602. The stock has a market cap of $759.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.67 and its 200 day moving average is $226.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,867. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

