Centric Wealth Management Has $509,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $58.92. 212,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,223. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.