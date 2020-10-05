Centric Wealth Management Has $664,000 Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,225 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

RWM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,777. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

