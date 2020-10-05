Centric Wealth Management Has $865,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 563.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock worth $503,644. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

