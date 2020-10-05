Centric Wealth Management Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

