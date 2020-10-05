Centric Wealth Management Invests $730,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $56.72. 77,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

