Centric Wealth Management Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.97. 95,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.91 and its 200-day moving average is $291.24. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

