Centric Wealth Management Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 724,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. 633,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,694,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

