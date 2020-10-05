Centric Wealth Management Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,783,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $11,787,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,981,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,081,000.

SCHH traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.88. 14,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,303. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05.

