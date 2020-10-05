Centric Wealth Management Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 58,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $652,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

