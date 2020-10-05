Centric Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 144,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

