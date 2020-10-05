Centric Wealth Management Purchases 325 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 586,962 shares of company stock worth $70,167,562. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Nike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NKE traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 314,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,668. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

