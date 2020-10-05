Centric Wealth Management Purchases 505 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

