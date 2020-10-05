Centric Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 19,165 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 365,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,681. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

