Centric Wealth Management Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.43. 1,970,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,102,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

