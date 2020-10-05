Centric Wealth Management Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,249. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

