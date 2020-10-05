Centric Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after buying an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

