Centric Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.99. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.