Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 210,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,620. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.