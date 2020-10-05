Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,888,189. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.