Centric Wealth Management Sells 2,201 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 18,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. 574,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,634,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

