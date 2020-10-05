Centric Wealth Management Sells 2,223 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $825,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 51,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.43. 9,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.