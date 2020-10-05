Centric Wealth Management Sells 327 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of HON traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.82. 95,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,006. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.