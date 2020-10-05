Centric Wealth Management Sells 3,736 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,783,807. The company has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

