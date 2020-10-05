Centric Wealth Management Sells 3,902 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,763.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,787 shares of company stock worth $25,805,441. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. 93,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,474. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.