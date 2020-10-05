Centric Wealth Management Sells 452 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.46. The stock had a trading volume of 124,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,390. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $205.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day moving average is $169.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

