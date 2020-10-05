Centric Wealth Management Sells 454 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.51 on Monday, reaching $226.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $226.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

