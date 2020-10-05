Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Up 12.3% in September

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 30.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cerecor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

