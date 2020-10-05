Chainlink Price Hits $9.55 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, COSS and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00164902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Binance, Radar Relay, Coinbase and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

