Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.77 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHNG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

