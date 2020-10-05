ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $37,910.33 and $189,581.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.01517094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00165388 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

