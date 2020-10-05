Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 443,339 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.29 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

