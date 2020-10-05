Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $25.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.75 billion and the lowest is $23.57 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $101.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.37 billion to $110.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.83 billion to $134.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

CVX traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 659,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,983. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

