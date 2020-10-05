CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This is a positive change from CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34.

Shares of CRPJY opened at $17.19 on Monday. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

