CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This is a boost from CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34.

Shares of CHINA RESOURES/ADR stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

