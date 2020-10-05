China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

