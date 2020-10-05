Cindicator Market Cap Tops $18.44 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $29,298.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.