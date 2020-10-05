Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives C$9.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

CGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

CGX stock traded down C$1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.77. 4,202,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.91. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $423.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. Analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

