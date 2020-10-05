Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

Several research firms recently commented on CGX. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

TSE CGX traded down C$1.92 on Monday, reaching C$4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.91. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

