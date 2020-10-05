Civic (CVC) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $665,003.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00265195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.01517094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00165388 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Poloniex, Liqui, Mercatox, ABCC, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Upbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

