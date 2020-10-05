Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -3.20.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

