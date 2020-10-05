Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.60 Million

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report sales of $310.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.60 million. Coherent reported sales of $335.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on COHR. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 29.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

