Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post sales of $310.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $312.60 million. Coherent posted sales of $335.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. Vertical Group upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

