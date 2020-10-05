Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

