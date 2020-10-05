Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.