Comparing Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Hoya pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hoya pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 19.23% 16.58% 13.21% Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hoya and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 0 N/A Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hoya has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoya and Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.31 billion 8.02 $1.05 billion $2.79 40.59 Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $2.94 billion 1.19 $301.06 million N/A N/A

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep.

Summary

Hoya beats Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. It also provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. In addition, the company offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical glasses, lens units, colored glass filters, and laser equipment. Further, it provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, ERP solutions, and Internet services, as well as operates as an application service provider; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. Additionally, the company operates a chain of specialist contact lens stores. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

