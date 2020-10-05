Comparing Brickell Biotech (BBI) and Its Competitors

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 163 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brickell Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.17 Brickell Biotech Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -4.79

Brickell Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1520 4564 9080 409 2.54

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 526.71%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Summary

Brickell Biotech peers beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

